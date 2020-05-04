75-year-old Corvette driver leads NC troopers on 120 mph chase on I-95, officials say

Curtis Calvin in a photo from the Harnett County Jail.

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A 75-year-old Corvette driver was jailed after he led North Carolina authorities on a chase reaching speeds up to 120 mph along Interstate 95 through three counties over the weekend, officials said.

The incident began Sunday around 1:40 p.m. when troopers tried to stop the speeding driver of a Chevrolet Corvette, according to a news release from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The driver was traveling along I-95 in Harnett County at 109 mph in a 65 mph zone, the news release said.

“After failing to stop for the trooper’s lights and siren, the Chevrolet passenger car continued traveling south at a high rate of speed and a chase ensued,” the news release said.

The driver went through Cumberland County during the chase. Eventually, stop sticks were deployed near the 17 mile marker in Robeson County.

That effort managed to stop the driver of the Corvette, who was arrested at the scene, officials said.

Troopers later said the Corvette driver reached speeds of 120 mph.

One trooper suffered wounds to his wrist while deploying the stop sticks as the chase went by, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol 1st Sgt. Michael Baker.

Curtis Benjamin Calvin of McLeansville was charged with speeding, felony speeding to elude arrest, driving with a revoked license, reckless driving and failure to stop for blue lights and siren.

He was held in the Harnett County Jail on a $57,000 bond.

More headlines from CBS17.com: