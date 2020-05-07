7th COVID-19 death reported at NC’s Butner prison

BUTNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Federal prison officials say a seventh inmate at Federal Correctional Institution Butner I in Butner has died from complications of COVID-19.

On April 7, 58-year-old William E. Miller went into respiratory failure at the facility. He was evaluated by medical staff and taken to the hospital where he later died on May 6.

Miller tested positive for COVID-19 on April 5, officials say.

Officials say Miller was serving a 14-year sentence and had been in custody at the prison since May 20, 2019.

Most of the federal prison is located within Granville County, near Butner. However, FMC Butner, which is the medical center for the prison, is just within the Durham County line.

There are currently 4,621 inmates at the five Butner prison facilities.