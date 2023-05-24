YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two middle school students were in a crash Tuesday night that officials called a “tragic accident”.

One student, Madison Camptella, was killed in the Youngsville wreck. In a note to families of Cedar Creek Middle School, a school spokesperson said Camptella was in the 7th grade.

In a letter to parents, school officials said one other unnamed student of the school was injured in the crash and is hospitalized with serious injuries.

“We have additional counselors on hand to provide support. Our thoughts and prayers

are with the families during this difficult time,” the note to parents also said.

CBS 17 is working to confirm more details on the circumstances of the collision. Check back for updates.