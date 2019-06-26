8 arrested in Moore County drug bust; coke, pot, firearm, cash seized

Breaking News
Security threat closes access point to Fort Bragg

ABDERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) — Eight people were arrested after two search warrants were executed in the Aberdeen area of Moore County on June 20, the sheriff’s office announced Wednesday morning.

The Moore County Sheriff’s Office and Aberdeen Police Department, with the assistance of the Foxfire Police Department, executed the search warrants at two locations on Benjamin and Hatley streets in Aberdeen. The search warrants were executed as the final step in a drug investigation between the sheriff’s office and Aberdeen police, officials said.

As a result of the searches, officers seized 35 grams of cocaine, one dosage unit of MDMA/ecstasy, 141 grams of marijuana, one dosage unit of Suboxone, a firearm, drug paraphernalia, and $1,875 in cash.

The total street value of the seized drugs is around $4,943, authorities said.

The following suspects were arrested:
Travis Jermaine Core, 35, of Aberdeen
Javon D’Andre Drakeford, 20, of Aberdeen
Duane Malcolm Jackson, 32, Carthage
Tony Dmario Williams, 30, of Pinehurst
Naphish Shajar’el Vincent, 20, of Fayetteville
Raymond Joseph Marsh, 32, of West End
Eric Andreas Ratliff, 38, of Southern Pines
Victor Fontain McLaurin, 38, of Raeford

Authorities did not say what the suspects are charged with.

