EAGLE SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — Eight people were arrested on various drug charges Wednesday after Moore County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at a residence in Eagle Springs.

The search took place in the 500 block of Possum Holler Road and came at the end of a drug investigation. During the investigation, deputies found heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, buprenorphine hydrochloride, items of drug paraphernalia, and items of marijuana paraphernalia, according to the sheriff’s office.

The eight people who were arrested and their charges are as follow:

Heather Lee Locklear 62, of Eagle Springs:

possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, possession of heroin,

possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine,

maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances,

simple possession of Schedule III controlled substance, and

possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bond: Criminal Summons

Court date: Jan. 11

Crystal Anne Medlin 47, of Cameron:

possession of heroin,

maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances, and

possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bond: $ 25,000 secured

Court Date: Jan. 4

Danielle Marie Hatcher 43, Cameron:

possession of heroin,

maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances,

possession of marijuana up to ½ ounce,

possession of drug paraphernalia, and

possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Bond: $25,000 secured

Court date: Jan. 4

Thomas Fletcher Beaver 39, Jackson Springs:

outstanding warrants out of Montgomery County for possession of methamphetamine,

possession of drug paraphernalia,

resisting a public officer, and

assault on a government official/employee.

Bond: $22,000 secured

Court date: Jan. 3

Stephanie Renee Floyd 31, Eagle Springs:

possession of heroin,

maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances, and

possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bond: $25,000 secured

Court date: Jan. 4

James Patrick Britt 32, Eagle Springs:

possession of drug paraphernalia,

outstanding warrant for child support.

Bond: $2,500 secured

Court date: Jan. 4

Pierce Lee Norris 36, Eagle Springs:

possession of heroin,

maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances, and

possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bond: $ 25,000 secured

Court date: Jan. 4

Joaquin Diaz 33, Eagle Springs:

possession of heroin,

possession of methamphetamine, and

possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bond: $40,000 secured

Court date: Jan. 4