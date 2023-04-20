ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been arrested at a home in Rocky Mount for dog fighting and animal cruelty, the police department announced Thursday.

On Wednesday afternoon, officers said they responded to the home on the 700 block of Eagles Terrace to follow up on a citizen complaint.

When they arrived, they said they discovered evidence of animal cruelty and dog fighting.

Detectives and forensic technicians issued a search warrant for the home.

The Animal Services Unit seized a total of eight dogs from the home, according to the police department.

Police said they arrested Ryan Taylor for mistreating the dogs. Taylor was charged with eight counts of cruelty to animals and eight counts of dog fighting and baiting.

He was issued a $60,000 secured bond and was taken to the Nash County Jail.