RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fifteen singers from North Carolina are getting ready to share their passion in a statewide voice talent competition this weekend.

Carson Mac rehearsing (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

“From a young age, I’ve always loved music,” said 17-year-old Grace Lee, a senior at Heritage High School in Wake Forest.

“I started guitar when I was five years old and piano when I was eight,” said 19-year-old Carson Mac, a senior at North Carolina State University from Trinity.

“I’m so excited. Literally all week I’ve been praying, I’ve been preparing,” said 22-year-old Olivia Joy from Charlotte.

Friday, they rehearsed for the finals for the first ever AG Star Home Grown Talent Search, happening Saturday at the fairgrounds.

It’s part of the North Carolina Department of Agriculture’s ‘Got to be NC’ campaign.

Fifteen singers between the ages of 13 and 22 are competing in the statewide competition.

Eight of them are from the Raleigh-Durham area:

Hunter Grant – Mount Olive, 21

Layla Nathan – Cary, 15

Grace Lee – Wake Forrest, 17

Chandler James – Nashville, 21

Sophie Cafaro – Clayton NC,17

Braxton Brixston – Durham, 20

Reese Mayfield – Raleigh, 17

Kaden Thrower Cary, 20

“It’s been a big part of my life,” said Grace Lee from Wake Forest. “It’s all I want to do. I love singing, I love playing the guitar, I love record[ing], I love everything. Everything!”

Whoever wins will get a certificate, along with a brand new guitar and a prize package.

It includes the opportunity to record a song produced by a top Nashville studio producer, and to be an ambassador for ‘Got to be NC.’

They’ll perform all over the state, and work with current ambassador and singer-songwriter Paige King Johnson – who grew up in Angier, North Carolina.

“I realized that agriculture isn’t something that’s engrained in everybody, and they aren’t aware of the heart and soul that goes into that lifestyle, and so being this ambassador has really been heart work for me,” said Paige King Johnson.

Olivia Joy rehearsing (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

Olivia Joy, from Charlotte, says her music also comes from the heart. She’s performing her first original song that she released this year.

“I want people to know that it’s OK to be vulnerable,” she said. “I’m showing a lot of myself through my music and I think that’s something that music has taught me, just being able to show myself. And so I hope that that translates to everyone else.”

The finals begin 6 p.m. Saturday at the Governor Kerr Scott Building at the fairgrounds.

Tickets are $15 at the door or online here.

Organizers said the money will go to building the competition in the coming years.

Click here to learn more about ‘Got to be NC.’