COLUMBIA, S.C. (WNCN) — The funeral for an 8-year-old Nashville girl beaten to death is being held in Columbia, South Carolina on Friday.

Christal Nevaeh Lane was found suffering from severe, life-threatening injuries on Feb. 7 inside her grandmother’s home, CBS 17 previously reported.

Christal’s grandmother brought her to the hospital where detectives said, “the child had severe injuries throughout her entire body and head.”

After the Nash County Sheriff’s Office went to Christal’s home and questioned her siblings they charged her grandmother, Patricia Ricks.

Ricks, 72, was charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse with serious injury.

“It was determined that the 8-year-old juvenile was beaten so severe by the Grandmother that she died from the injuries,” Major Eddie Moore with the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said.

Christal’s visitation was on Thursday from 3-6 p.m. at JP Holley Northeast Chapel and her funeral begins at 11 a.m. on Friday at Zion Mill Creek Baptist Church in Columbia.

Her family is asking for flowers or the planting of a tree in Christal’s name, according to her obituary.