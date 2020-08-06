8-year-old shot accidentally in Rocky Mount, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police are investigating after they say an 8-year-old boy was shot accidentally Wednesday night.
Police responded to the 600 block of Avondale Avenue around 10:15 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
The 8-year-old was transported to the hospital. The boy’s condition is unknown.
This story will be updated.
