Breaking News
Stretch of I-40 west closed near Sampson County due to flooding

84-year-old inmate dies of COVID-19 at Butner prison

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUTNER, N.C. (WNCN) — An inmate at Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Butner Low in Butner has died just days after testing positive for COVID-19.

Federal prisons officials say Dongfan Greg Chung, 84, went into respiratory failure at the facility. He was then evaluated and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Chung, who had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions was pronounced dead on May 28.

Chung was serving a 188-month sentence for economic espionage, acting as an agent of a foreign government without prior notification to the attorney general, and false statements. He had been incarcerated at Butner’s prison complex since June 28, 2012.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories