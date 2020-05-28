84-year-old inmate dies of COVID-19 at Butner prison

BUTNER, N.C. (WNCN) — An inmate at Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Butner Low in Butner has died just days after testing positive for COVID-19.
Federal prisons officials say Dongfan Greg Chung, 84, went into respiratory failure at the facility. He was then evaluated and taken to the hospital for treatment.
Chung, who had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions was pronounced dead on May 28.
Chung was serving a 188-month sentence for economic espionage, acting as an agent of a foreign government without prior notification to the attorney general, and false statements. He had been incarcerated at Butner’s prison complex since June 28, 2012.
