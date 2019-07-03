87-year-old killed in Moore County fire; foul play not suspected

VASS, N.C. (WNCN) – Moore County officials are investigating after an 87-year-old man was killed in a fire on Tuesday.

Sheriff Ronnie Fields said his office and Moore County Public Safety are looking into the cause of the fire that killed Douglas Samuel Little.

Multiple fire departments were called to a fire on Lake Bay Road where Little was pulled from the structure.

Attempts to save his life were unsuccessful, Fields said.

Foul play is not suspected.

Anyone with information regarding this case or any other case is asked to contact the Moore County Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip Line at 910-947-4444

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now