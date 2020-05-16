8th Butner inmate dies from coronavirus complications, officials say

BUTNER, N.C. (WNCN) – A 59-year-old inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution in Butner died from complications associated with coronavirus, according to a Friday news release from the Bureau of Prisons.

Jerry Lynn Dempsey tested positive for COVID-19 on April 22. His conditioned declined on April 24 and he was placed on a ventilator.

He died Tuesday. Dempsey had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions, the release on Friday evening said.

Dempsey is the eighth inmate death associated with COVID-19.

Dempsey was serving a 130-month sentence for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. He had been at Butner since Nov. 13, 2014, the release said.

FCI Butner I is a medium-security facility that houses 658 male offenders.

