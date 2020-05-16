BUTNER, N.C. (WNCN) – A 59-year-old inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution in Butner died from complications associated with coronavirus, according to a Friday news release from the Bureau of Prisons.
Jerry Lynn Dempsey tested positive for COVID-19 on April 22. His conditioned declined on April 24 and he was placed on a ventilator.
He died Tuesday. Dempsey had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions, the release on Friday evening said.
Dempsey is the eighth inmate death associated with COVID-19.
Dempsey was serving a 130-month sentence for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. He had been at Butner since Nov. 13, 2014, the release said.
FCI Butner I is a medium-security facility that houses 658 male offenders.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- ‘The more, the merrier’: 1 of Wake County’s first COVID-19 patients happy to see NCDHHS expanding testing
- Parade of 1st responders at nursing home brings tears to eyes of Hope Mills residents
- VIDEO: Meteor caught on doorbell camera near SC coast
- 8th Butner inmate dies from coronavirus complications, officials say
- I-40 west reopens near Garner after tractor-trailer crash