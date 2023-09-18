PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — An investigation into illegal gambling and gaming activities in Chatham County led to 17 businesses being found in violation of state law, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office launched an investigation into illegal gambling and gaming activities that happened at various locations across the county. Spanning several months, the operation involved multiple undercover operations targeting illegal video gambling machines.

A total of 51 businesses were inspected during the investigation, the sheriff’s office said. The infractions against the 17 businesses included possession of illegal gaming equipment, promotion of illegal gambling, and cash payouts for winnings. The other 34 businesses were found to be fully compliant with no observed violations.

In August, sheriff’s investigators executed search warrants at six different illegal gambling operations that were found to be in possession of a felonious amount — defined as five or more — gaming machines.

During these operations, authorities seized computer components from all illegal gaming machines, various documents, and cash proceeds generated by these illegal gambling businesses, the sheriff’s office said.

Nine individuals faced a total of 36 felony charges and 39 misdemeanor charges stemming from their involvement in the illegal operations.

(Chatham County Sheriff’s Office)

State law prohibits cash payouts for winnings from video gaming machines, regardless of whether they involve games or chance or skill, the sheriff’s office said. Many of the gaming machines in question were found to be video slot games and fish table games that paid cash for credits won.

Written notices were issued to establishments, clearly stating the illegality of such gaming systems, and mandating that all illegal operations cease immediately. The sheriff’s office said it continues to monitor those operations, and additional search warrants will be executed if the illegal activity continues.

“In our mission to keep our community safe, we’re focused on enforcing the law while recognizing the many responsible businesses that contribute to Chatham County’s positive atmosphere,” said Sheriff Mike Roberson. “We value the 34 businesses that followed the law and hope all local businesses can keep thriving while playing by the book. Our aim is not to shut anyone down, but to ensure everyone does right by our community.”

Establishments and individuals charged during this operation are:

A&M Amusement LLC, 11624 U.S. 15-501, Suite D, Chapel Hill, (35 gaming machines)

Owners: Jeffrey and Ashley Rigsbee, 309 S. Jennkins St., Holly Ridge; Danielle Christian Clark, 926 Old Greensboro Road, Chapel Hill.

All three individuals were charged with seven counts of felony operation of more than five gambling machines; two misdemeanor counts of gambling; one misdemeanor count of manufacture/sell/operate gambling machines’ one misdemeanor count of electronic sweepstakes; one count of operating/possessing slot machine.

Infinity Gaming Software LLC, 125 Siler Crossing, Siler City (50 gambling machines)

Owner: Nitinkumar Jagjivandas Patel, 2770 Stewart Road, Andrews.

Patel was charged with 10 counts of felony operating more than five video gaming machines, one misdemeanor count of gambling, one misdemeanor count of manufacture/sell/operate gambling machines, one misdemeanor count of electronic sweepstakes, and one count of operating/possessing slot machine.

Sunhouse Gas Station, 507 W. Third St., Siler City (six gambling machines)

Owner: Ranjit Das, 3680 Meginty Drive, Greensboro.

Das was charged with one count of felony operating more than five video gambling machines, one misdemeanor count of gambling, one misdemeanor count of manufacture/sell/operate gambling machines, one misdemeanor count of electronic sweepstakes, and one count of operating/possessing slot machine.

Park-N-Shop Gas Station, 201 E. 11th St., Siler City (eight gambling machines)

Owner: Amit Previnbhai Patel, 112 Moreland Ct., Cary.

Patel was charged with one count of felony operating more than five video gaming machines, one misdemeanor count of gambling, one misdemeanor count of manufacture/sell/operate gambling machines, one misdemeanor count of electronic sweepstakes, and one count of operating/possessing slot machine.

Country Store, 1004 S. Chatham Ave., Siler City (five gambling machines)

Owners: Robert Lee Cooper, 9502 Snow Camp Road, Snow Camp, and John Craig Cooper, 602 N. Second Ave., Siler City.

Both were charged with one count of felony operating more than five video gaming machines, one misdemeanor count of gambling, one misdemeanor count of manufacture/sell/operate gambling machines, one misdemeanor count of electronic sweepstakes, and one count of operating/possessing slot machine.

BJS Gas/Bennett Vape and Tobacco, 676 NC 22, Bennett (12 gambling machines)

Owner: Yaseen Abdullah, 1606 W. Raleigh St., Siler City.

Abdullah was charged with felony operating more than five video gaming machines, one misdemeanor count of gambling, one misdemeanor count of manufacture/sell/operate gambling machines, one misdemeanor count of electronic sweepstakes, and one count of operating/possessing slot machine.

Locations with fewer than five illegal gambling machines were issued Compliance Letters and instructed to remove the machines from their businesses. Those locations are:

Silk Hope Services, 21 Silk Hope-Lindley Mill Rd., Silk Hope (one gambling slot machine)

TC’s Hot Spot, 1139 W. 3rd St., Siler City (four gambling slot machines)

Smokerz Depot, 1516 E. 11th St., Siler City (one fish table gambling machine)

Marathon, 320 W. Raleigh St., Siler City (two gambling machines)

Pittsboro Food Mart, 133 Hillsboro St., Pittsboro (three gambling slot machines)

Pittsboro Mini Mart, 516 West St., Pittsboro (four gambling slot machines)

Bright Mart, 1951 N. Main St., Goldston (three gambling slot machines)

Quick N Easy 8, 4191 Old U.S. 421, Bonlee (one gambling slot machine)

Jordan Mini Mart, 8036 Moncure Pittsboro Road, Moncure (two gambling slot machines)

Community Store, 3445 Corinth Road, Moncure (four gambling slot machines)

Lakeside Grocery, 1718 Farrington Point Road, Chapel Hill (two gambling slot machines)