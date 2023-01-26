ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rocky Mount man has been charged with felony child abuse after he brought his unresponsive son to a hospital Wednesday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, 27-year-old Stuart Murphy arrived at the UNC Health Nash Emergency Care Center with his unresponsive 9-month-old son, according to the Rocky Mount Police Department.

Medical professionals provided life-saving measures and contacted the police.

During the course of this investigation, it was determined that the infant had ingested an unknown amount of illegal controlled substances.

Investigators learned that the incident occurred at the Red Carpet Inn in Battleboro. Evidence of heroin possession, as well as, drug paraphernalia were found, police said.

This case is still under investigation with the assistance of the Nash County Department of Social Services and the Nash County District Attorney’s Office.

The boy is currently listed in stable condition.

Murphy was charged with felony child abuse and placed in the Nash County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond.