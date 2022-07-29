RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After all North Carolina rivers passed a check last week, nine sites failed testing for E. coli, according to a group that checks more than 50 sites along rivers each week.

The non-profit group, Sound Rivers, checks popular recreation areas of rivers from the Raleigh area to the North Carolina coast to help people determine where it is safe to swim.

Along the Upper Neuse River, the following sites failed the fecal bacteria test: Poole Road Canoe Launch, Clayton River Walk and Smithfield’s Town Common boat launch, according to test results.

Closer to the coast near New Bern on the Trent River, the following sites failed: River Bend, Trent Woods and Lawson Park near New Bern, Sound Rivers said.

Slocum Creek, a popular boat launch and fishing site in Havelock, also failed.

Two sites failed on the Tar-Pamlico river area this week — the Washington Waterfront and Broad Creek at Pamlico Plantation, the group said.

Sound Rivers typically checks 52 sites along rivers each week between late May through the end of August. In salt water, the group checks for enterococci bacteria.

Boaters, swimmers and their pets should avoid the water or exercise caution at these sites. Exposure to the water may come with an increased risk of gastrointestinal illness and skin infections.