WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Wilson police are warning the public about multiple vehicle thefts.

The most recent thefts happened Friday morning, when two vehicles were stolen after their drivers left them running, unlocked and unattended, according to the police department.

Officers reported that nine vehicles were stolen in just over a week, and three arrests were made in connection to the thefts — two juveniles and one adult.

They said the thefts happened on the following dates and locations:

Jan. 19 on the 2100 block of Cameron Road — juvenile arrested

Jan. 22 on the 900 block of Ward Blvd.

Jan. 23 on the 500 block of Harper St.

Jan. 24 on the 2200 block of Cameron Road — juvenile arrested

Jan. 26 on the 1700 block of Birchwood Drive

Jan. 26 on the 1000 block of Black Creek Road

Jan. 26 on the 100 block of Parkview St.

Jan. 27 on the 1700 block of Westwood Ave.

Jan. 27 on the 2700 block of Stedman Drive — suspect arrested

“Criminals need desire, ability, and opportunity to commit a crime,” the police department wrote in a Facebook post.

Police provided the following advice to reduce a criminal’s ability and opportunity, and prevent your vehicle from being stolen:

Always lock your vehicle when you are not in it

Park in well-lit, populated areas that are easily observed by passers-by

Never leave the keys inside your car or the engine running unattended

Anyone with information about vehicle thefts is asked to contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.