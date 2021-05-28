9-year-old airlifted to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Rocky Mount

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN)– A 9-year-old child was airlifted to the hospital after they were hit by a vehicle, the Rocky Mount Police Department said.

It happened May 27 around 5:50 p.m. in the 4500 block of Sunset Avenue.

According to police, officers got a call about an accident with injury on Sunset Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a child who was hit by a vehicle.

The 9-year-old was airlifted to Vidant Healthcare for further treatment.

Police said the vehicle involved stayed on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories