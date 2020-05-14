1  of  2
Breaking News
9-year-old drowns while playing in water at Falls Lake, officials say Raleigh officer, suspect shot following gas station robbery, officials say

9-year-old drowns while playing in water at Falls Lake, officials say

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) – A 9-year-old drowned at Falls Lake Wednesday evening, according to Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Eric Curry.

Crews from Wake and Durham counties responded to Old Weaver Trail and Cheek Road around 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday. The victim was playing in the water with family friends before going under, Curry said.

The child’s body was recovered shortly after 7:20 p.m., Curry said.

Multiple fire departments, dive crews, and other agencies all responded.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories