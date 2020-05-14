9-year-old drowns while playing in water at Falls Lake, officials say

CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) – A 9-year-old drowned at Falls Lake Wednesday evening, according to Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Eric Curry.

Crews from Wake and Durham counties responded to Old Weaver Trail and Cheek Road around 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday. The victim was playing in the water with family friends before going under, Curry said.

The child’s body was recovered shortly after 7:20 p.m., Curry said.

Multiple fire departments, dive crews, and other agencies all responded.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

More headlines from CBS17.com: