911 caller: Armed man was walking around in Roxboro before deadly officer-involved shooting

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Roxboro officials on Friday released a 911 call in which the caller reported seeing a man with a gun, sparking an incident that led to the fatal shooting by police of a 45-year-old man.

The 911 call was made around 10:30 a.m. on July 24. The caller said he saw a man walking around with a gun near the intersection of Old Durham and Oxford roads.

“It looked like a gun. Maybe a shotgun,” the caller said.

Police responded to find a man, later identified as David Brooks Jr. Dash camera footage released by the Person County district attorney showed Brooks appear to raise a gun after officers confronting him had already asked him multiple times to drop it.

Police then shot Brooks once in the chest. Police Chief David Hess said a loaded-sawed off shotgun was found at the scene. District Attorney Michael Waters confirmed that, as well.

As other officers arrive and they begin to search Brooks, one officer said: “He (expletive) pointed the gun at me.”

He later said: “I went by, he was trying to hide it. I circled back around and turned my lights on. I got out with shotgun, I said, ‘hey, drop the gun.’ He went like this and a shot him, pulled the trigger.”

The officers involved have been put on administrative leave while the SBI investigates the shooting.

Few other details concerning the shooting have been made public.

Waters said his office petitioned a judge for the video’s release, which was consented to by the family of Brooks and Hess

The video, along with a shotgun found at the scene, has been turned over to the SBI, Waters said in a statement. He said forensic testing at the state crime lab could take several weeks to complete.

Waters said he will wait for the results of that investigation before determining if use of force was appropriate.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident on July 24 is asked to call the SBI.

The shooting sparked protests that led to arrests in Roxboro. On July 25, a group of protesters refused to disperse, leading to arrests, police said.

