WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — Juggling a full-time job with several senior centers and working part-time as a 911 operator, Zoe Taylor stays busy.

She added one more thing to her list two weeks ago by opening the Novel Nest Bookstore in downtown Wilson.

“This is totally different from anything else that I do. So it’s kind of like my hobby which has been nice. So, it doesn’t feel like I’m coming to work after I leave work,” said Taylor.

Taylor started her used book business at her house and made sales through a Facebook group. Since there was so much interest and she was running out of room in her home, it only made sense that she begin searching for a storefront.

“I would love for it to grow, cause it’s already happened so quickly… I just started last October. I’ve just been very fortunate that this place came up and that I was able to move into it so quickly,” said Taylor.