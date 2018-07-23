911 outage fixed for CenturyLink customers in Chatham County Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) - Some CenturyLink customers were unable to dial 911 for about four hours on Monday.

CenturyLink customers in Chatham County were being asked to call 919-542-2911 as officials investigated the inability to call 911 on cell phones and land lines.

The system is "fully operational again after some quirky issues this morning where some people had trouble getting calls through," Chatham County Spokeswoman Debra Henzey said in a news release.

Officials said that the issued was fixed just before 1:30 p.m.