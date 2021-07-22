93-year-old woman, dog die in mobile home fire in Sampson County

GARLAND, N.C. (WNCN) – A 93-year-old woman and her dog died in a house fire in Sampson County Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities received a call about the fire along the 100 block of West 7th Street in Garland around 9:20 a.m. Thursday.

Emergency responders arrived to find a mobile home fully engulfed in flames, the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office said.

The elderly woman and her small dog were found dead inside.

The Sampson County Fire Marshal is helping the sheriff’s office with the investigation, but foul play is not currently suspected, a news release said.

Fire departments from Garland, Taylor’s Bridge, Harrells, Clinton, Roseboro, Hickory Grove, Ammon, White Lake, and Elizabethtown all responded to the fire.