NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A preacher in Nash County is celebrating his 98th birthday this week, according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

The celebration for Preacher Roy Jernigan started Sunday at Parker’s BBQ, where deputies said they stopped by to visit.

Major Miste Strickland presented Preacher Roy, as many folks call him, with a certificate to be Deputy for a Day, according to deputies.

Major Strickland said the preacher told her that he will be celebrating his birthday this week by skydiving out of an airplane with some family members.

“We sure hope we’re still that adventurous when we get to 98,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post.