A blessing: Harnett County Sheriff’s Office sponsors shopping spree for families in need

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – The Gordons described the last month as hectic and stressful after their Harnett County home burnt down in a fire in November.

While wondering where they’ll live next, one thing is on their minds.

“Family’s the most important thing; making sure the kids have a good Christmas,” Dennis Gordon said.

The main thoughts for them and others Friday night were filling up their carts and spending it with sheriff’s deputies at the Holly Springs Target for “Shop with a Sheriff.”

“An event like this, for us especially right now, is really a blessing,” Angela Gordon said. “It’s going to be helpful for us while we’re trying to rebuild everything. It’s a little one less thing we have to worry about right now.”

Each child getting a $300 gift card to shop with.

“We take kids who have done something good in their community. We take kids who have had a trauma in their life,” Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats said. “Just to watch their expressions, they’re so excited.”

This year, however, is different for Coats. The sheriff’s office held it in Wake County.

He said the reason was that their usual stop, a Harnett County Walmart, would only let the sheriff’s office purchase $1,000 in gift cards instead of the full $6,600 amount.

Walmart officials said the situation is a misunderstanding. They claimed an associate did not realize what the gift cards were for and was following company policies to prevent scams.

Coats said the event must go on.

“I’m not going to let these kids down by no means,” Coats said.

It helps make spirits bright for many, including the Gordons.

“This is going to be a Christmas to remember,” Angela Gordon said.

Walmart officials also told CBS 17 the store manager called Coats Friday to apologize and to say the store will support and work with them moving forward.

Coats said he’s satisfied with the call, and is looking forward to meeting with them next year about bringing the event back to Harnett County.

