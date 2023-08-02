SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The sister of a 14-year-old Sanford teen who was shot and killed on his front porch has started a GoFundMe campaign.

Emma Johnson, the sister of the victim, Wise Johnson, said the $10,000 the family is trying to raise will go toward funeral and other expenses. As of Wednesday afternoon, nearly $2,300 has been raised.

“Wise Johnson was a caring gentleman, he looked out for his family and friends,” she said in a post on the fundraising page.

She said she started the fundraiser because her brother “was a victim to gun violence at a very young age.” And that “he never got a chance to truly live his life to the fullest.”

Wise was on crutches at the time of his death as he was recovering from knee surgery. He was set to start walking again on July 27, she said.

He was shot and killed on his front porch in the 300 block of McIver Street on the evening of July 21.

A 15-year-old has been charged with murder in his death.