CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Fans are flocking from North Carolina to New Orleans this week to see a matchup made for March Madness history: Duke versus Carolina.

For Megan and Craig Bland, it’s a game they’ve only dreamed of.

Megan is a die-hard Duke fan. Her husband? A life-long Carolina fan.

“It has been amazing we’ve lasted 20 years together,” Craig said.

Although they met at East Carolina University, their basketball fandoms have framed their relationship for decades.

“Our marriage started on this rivalry,” Megan said. “‘A house divided will soon be united’, that was the theme of our rehearsal dinner.”

Saturday, their relationship will be put to the ultimate test as Duke and UNC make March Madness history.

“Just this epic moment, that we (get to see) play (out) for the first time ever in the tournament,” Craig said.

And what’s even better?

The couple will be there to cheer on their teams in person.

“I looked at him and was like ‘we have to get tickets, we are going to play each other in the final four,’ I didn’t think it would happen,” Megan said.

They will drive from North Carolina to New Orleans on Friday.

For better or worse, win or lose, light or dark blue, there can only be one winner.

“So we’ve already decided loser is driving the majority of the way home,” Megan said.