AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – MARCH 22: Childrens swings are empty at a local childrens playground. (Photo by Michael Bradley/Getty Images)

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — The Reid’s Journey Inclusive Playground is coming to the Town of Hope Mills to give a fun space for everyone with all abilities. The new playground is located at Hope Mills Municipal Park and is replacing the previous structure.

This playground is one of the only ones of this kind in Cumberland County. A few of the features include rubberized surfacing, and 70% of the playground is ADA accessible.

Aside from the new playground, Hope Mills Municipal Park has more than a mile of walking trails, six athletic fields, a Veteran’s Memorial, a skate park, a dog park, basketball and tennis courts, picnic shelters, grills and a splash pad that’s almost completed.

Reid’s Journey began with $18,514 and was a project funded by the Hope Mills Giving Together Community Challenge, partnering with the Cumberland County Foundation matching grant program.

The project was primarily funded by $340,000 in State Capital and Infrastructure

Funds. It was initially approved by the Hope Mills Board of Commissioners in 2020, with construction documents approved in August 2021.

In a statement from Hope Mills officials, they say the town focuses on providing opportunities to include all residents and visitors while promoting a place where families can play, learn and grow.

The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony will be on Sept. 8 at 5:30 p.m. at 5766 Rockfish Rd. in Hope Mills.