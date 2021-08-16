A Raleigh ZIP code is one of the nation’s hottest for real estate. Here’s where it is.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A ZIP code in northeast Raleigh is one of the hottest spots in the country for real estate.

That’s according to survey results from realtor.com.

The 27616 ZIP code in the northeast corner of the city is home to the Triangle Town Center mall and the northern campus of Wake Tech.

The median amount of time spent on the market for a house there is five days — five fewer days than the rest of the Triangle.

Houses there are seeing a 284 percent increase in the number of viewers per property than they did at this time last year. The median listing price is $319,000.

(Source: Realtor.com)

It’s the latest reflection of how hot the Triangle’s housing market has been.

The latest numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau show Raleigh’s population grew by 14 percent since 2010 Wake County’s population grew by 25 percent to become the most populous county in the state.

Raleigh’s population grew by more than 15 percent and a separate study found the metropolitan area as the second-fastest-growing in the country, behind only Austin, Texas.