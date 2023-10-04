SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A man is in jail with multiple charges after starting a structure fire, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office served 43-year-old Derek John Welsh of Sanford a domestic violence protective order.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a structure fire in the 100 block of Luck Lane on Monday evening. The investigation found Welsh responsible for the fire, the sheriff’s office said.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Welsh on Tuesday with the following charges:

Second Degree Arson

Violating a Domestic Violence Protective Order

Communicating Threats

Welsh was placed into the Lee County Jail under no bond.