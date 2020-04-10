‘A silver lining’ to social distancing: Data shows March crimes in Raleigh down nearly 30 percent from 2019

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Crime numbers in Raleigh have continued to fall in the era of stay-at-home orders and social distancing.

A CBS17.com investigation found that the total number of crime reports to the Raleigh Police Department in March was down nearly 30 percent from March 2019.

That coincided with a list of social distancing measures put into effect by city, county and state leaders during the month to minimize the spread of the coronavirus that is being blamed for 74 deaths and 423 hospitalizations in North Carolina, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources.

That continued a trend on which CBS17.com reported last month in which data from the start of social distancing pointed to a drop in crime. And while some incidents have made headlines, including three men who were stabbed near North Carolina State University on Thursday night, the overall trend seems to point downward.

“First of all, we’re all looking for good news at this point, and the crime picture may in fact be sort of a silver lining,” said Philip Cook, a professor emeritus of public policy at Duke and an expert in crime and crime prevention.

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin told CBS 17 News on Friday that “absolutely, that is the primary reason” for the drop in those crime numbers, but expressed concern that domestic violence statistics might increase with people staying at home more frequently.

“We’re trying to balance it all and make sure the people who need our protection get it,” Baldwin said.

According to the city’s open data website, Raleigh Police received a total of 3,009 calls in March – a drop of 28.5 percent from the 4,210 such calls taken in March 2019. The department received at least 4,000 calls every March from 2017-19.

Among individual crime categories, there was a sharp drop in the number of driving while intoxicated cases – from 114 to just 68. And of those, only 21 took place after Gov. Roy Cooper ordered the closing of bars and restaurants to dine-in patrons beginning March 17 in an attempt to eliminate crowds of people and limit the spread of the virus.

Home burglaries dropped 38 percent from last March, falling from 86 to 53 during a month marked by stay-at-home orders from both Wake County and the state.

“The fact that people are staying home means that in effect they’re protecting their property, and that makes life difficult for burglars,” Cook said. “That’s at least one area where social control is going to be stepped up, just because people are staying home.”

And shoplifting numbers were down nearly 44 percent, from 195 in March 2019 to 110. Non-essential businesses have been closed and many of the stores that are open shortened their hours during the pandemic to allow for cleaning.

“The opportunity to shoplift just isn’t there if the stores are closed, which so many of them are right now,” Cook said.