A weekend freebie in Raleigh for teachers who like reptiles

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Want to see an 8-foot boa constrictor?

If you’re a teacher, you can do that for free this weekend.

Cool Zoo is giving educators free admission to the Repticon Convention Saturday and Sunday at the state fairgrounds.

Cool Zoo CEO Jim DeBerry says teachers “have been through so much this past year” while teaching through the COVID-19 pandemic and “this event is our way of showing our gratitude for all of the sacrifices” they have made.

One of the key attractions of the interactive and educational exhibit is Jake from State Farm, the 8-foot Columbian red tail boa constrictor.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children between 5 and 12 and free for kids under 4.

Teachers get in free with proof of employment ID.