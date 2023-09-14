ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) — An 11-year-old was injured after 40 rounds of bullets were fired into a home in Aberdeen on Wednesday.

Aberdeen Police said that on Wednesday, with the assistance of Southern Pines Police and the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to the area of Victory Lane regarding a shooting into a residence.

About 40 rounds from three different caliber weapons were fired into the residence, according to police. An 11-year-old was hit in the arm and was treated at First Health and released.

Investigators said they do not have a suspect in custody and are pursuing all leads. If anyone has any information regarding the incident, they are asked to contact Detective Vaughn at 910-944-4554. Tips can also be reported anonymously to the tip line at 910-944-4561.