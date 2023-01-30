SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) – A 27-year-old man was arrested after a traffic stop, according to the Southern Pines Police Department.

Police said they conducted the traffic stop on US Highway 1 near West Wisconsin Avenue on Friday for an expired vehicle registration.

When the driver—Joshua Dean Cunningham of Aberdeen—was approached, police said he acted distraught and wasn’t able to give the officer the vehicle’s registration or proof of insurance.

The driver then revealed that he had “quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl,” according to police.

Cunningham was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a scheduled II controlled substance, officers said.

Cunningham received a $5,000 secured bond and has a court date in Moore County for February 22.