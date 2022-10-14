CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) – An Aberdeen man has been charged in a June 3 break-in at a home in the West End area of Moore County, officials said.

Stephen Alexander Rouse, 32, was arrested Wednesday by sheriff’s investigators, according to Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields.

Rouse was charged with breaking or entering, felony larceny, felony possession of stolen goods, and misdemeanor second-degree trespassing.

He was placed in the Moore County Jail under an $11,000 secured bond pending a first appearance in Moore County District Court on Nov. 10.