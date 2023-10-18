ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) — The Aberdeen Police Department is once again asking for the public’s help in identifying a subject of interest seen at a big box store.
On Monday, the police department posted two photos on its Facebook page of a man who was seen at Walmart.
In the photos, the man appears to be wearing a black shirt and jeans. He’s also seen wearing a black or dark gray baseball cap with a white design in the middle.
Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the Aberdeen Police Department at (910) 944-9721. Anonymous tips can also be left at (910) 944-4561.
The call for assistance from the public comes less than a week after the same police department asked for help identifying two other people — one woman seen at Walmart, and another woman seen at Best Buy.