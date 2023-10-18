ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) — The Aberdeen Police Department is once again asking for the public’s help in identifying a subject of interest seen at a big box store.

On Monday, the police department posted two photos on its Facebook page of a man who was seen at Walmart.

Aberdeen police are asking for the public’s help to identify this man seen at Walmart. (Aberdeen Police Department Facebook)

Aberdeen police are asking for the public’s help to identify this man seen at Walmart. (Aberdeen Police Department Facebook)

Aberdeen police are asking for the public’s help to identify this man seen at Walmart. (Aberdeen Police Department Facebook)

In the photos, the man appears to be wearing a black shirt and jeans. He’s also seen wearing a black or dark gray baseball cap with a white design in the middle.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the Aberdeen Police Department at (910) 944-9721. Anonymous tips can also be left at (910) 944-4561.

The call for assistance from the public comes less than a week after the same police department asked for help identifying two other people — one woman seen at Walmart, and another woman seen at Best Buy.