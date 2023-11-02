ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) — The Aberdeen Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying two people.

According to the police department, the men they are seeking more information on were seen at Community Thrift Store. Police did not indicate if the men had committed a crime or why they were being sought.

Police shared photos of the two men.

(Aberdeen Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Aberdeen Police Department at (910) 994-9721. Anonymous tips can be left on the tip line at (910) 944-4561.