RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An actress, a singer and one of Time Magazine’s top influential people in the world — just a few of the titles held by Ariana DeBose, in addition to Raleigh native.

DeBose will be performing at the Theatre Raleigh Arts Center on August 26 for the theatre’s benefit concert. The goal is to support the performing arts which has always been owner Lauren Kennedy Brady’s mission.

“It’s so entrenched in the community — almost in a way that most people don’t even really understand — everything from arts education to performing arts inspiring people’s lives,” said Kennedy Brady.

During the pandemic many theatres across the country, including Kennedy Brady’s, we’re hit hard.

That’s why she’s working to bring that enthusiasm back.

For one night only DeBose will share stories and songs from her career.

“She is living proof that arts in our community matters and it works,” Brady said. “She went to Wake County Public Schools and she was inspired. She got to see people perform and work alongside them and realize that that could be something she could do and it helped her dream big and she did.”

Tickets for the concert are on sale now. You can find more information here.