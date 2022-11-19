CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Before the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Georgia Tech took the field to compete Saturday, the two teams came together.

Both teams joined all ACC teams, including N.C. State and Duke, by wearing University of Virginia decals on their helmets.

Cheerleaders on both squads also wore orange ribbons. There was also a sign with the words “UVA Strong.”

A moment of silence was at Kenan Memorial Stadium before kickoff.

The tributes come after University of Virginia football players, Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were shot and killed last Sunday on a charter bus after returning from a school field trip.

“When you think about it what an awful thing for young people to leave us way too soon,” said Mack Brown, UNC football coach.

Brown’s daughter is a member of UVA’s faculty.

“I got the text from our daughter who parks in that parking garage. Every day I thought about losing her,” he said.

Earlier this week, Brown shared his feelings about the incident.

“What can we do to keep our families safe and our children safe moving forward? It’s not a political statement, but what can we do,” Brown said.

The Duke University Men’s Basketball team also honored the slain athletes.

Friday night, the Blue Devils held a moment of silence as they hosted Delaware at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham.