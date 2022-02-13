Accidental shooting in Siler City leaves 1 woman dead overnight, sheriff’s office says

SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman is dead after an accidental shooting occurred just after midnight on Sunday, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim, a 38-year-old woman, was fatally shot just after midnight off of Jessie Bridges Road in Siler City, the sheriff’s office said.

The male suspect is currently cooperating with investigators and there is no evidence of a threat to the public at this time, investigators also said.

The sheriff’s office also said it will not be releasing the names of either the victim or the suspect, nor the exact address at this time while the investigation remains ongoing.

Lieutenant Sara Pack with the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office told CBS 17 that an updated email should be expected later this afternoon.