ACT scores lost for 440 Pinecrest HS rising seniors

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) – A Moore County high school said ACT tests administered to rising seniors weren’t submitted for scoring.

An announcement on Pinecrest High School’s website said that the students who took the ACT on Feb. 20 and March 13 do not have scores. Spokesperson Catherine Murphy said 440 students were affected.

“School and district officials have conducted a thorough investigation, and appropriate personnel action has been taken,” the announcement said.

Moore County Schools also notified the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction. All affected students will need to take the test again when school resumes in the fall, the school said.

The school is working with students to retake the test in time for early admissions, Murphy said.

“We’re in the middle of college visits here this summer. He plays baseball so spring was real busy but now is our real crunch time,” said parent Susan Wright.

Her son is one of the 440 students affected.

“It’s not good for our kids by any means because they’ll have to, you know, take the test again. And I know a lot of time and effort goes into taking these tests,” Wright said. “We’re not one to wait. This is his college career. This is his future, so yeah, it puts us in a bind.”

The school learned of the situation on June 11 when the ACT said it hadn’t received the answer sheets. An investigation determined it was due to “human error,” Murphy said.

The announcement also said the district is re-evaluating security, processes, and protocols for the administration of tests like the ACT.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to reach out to the appropriate guidance counselor.

