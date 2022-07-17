RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Mississippi Attorney General has announced their office will not prosecute Carolyn Bryant-Donham, the woman who accused 14-year-old Emmett Till of groping her and whistling at her in the 1950s after a decades-old warrant was recently found in Mississippi.

Till’s family members say they’re disheartened to hear that the state’s Attorney General won’t pursue charges against the woman whose last known address was in Raleigh.

But, family members are not giving up because they say the decision to prosecute actually sits in someone else’s hands.

“The person that holds the responsibility for prosecution is Dwayne Richardson, which is the 4th district DA, and that’s who we need to hear from,” Deborah Watts, Till’s cousin, said.

Till was abducted and lynched days after Bryant-Donham accused him in 1955, and now, seven decades later, his family wants justice.

“Justice delayed should not be justice denied,” Watts said. “So we just ask them to look at all of the evidence.”

Two men were charged and acquitted in Till’s murder. Then, last month, an arrest warrant dating back to the 50s was found in Mississippi for a kidnapping charged against Bryant-Donham, whose last known address is in Raleigh.

Activists now want the warrant enforced, but they say they understand the challenge of enforcing something that is decades old.

“It’s 70 years old, almost, so I can see them saying, ‘hey, the evidence is old,’” said John C. Barnett, a civil rights activist.

The Mississippi Attorney General’s office told the Associated Press they are not pursuing charges against Bryant-Donham at this time, but his family now wants to hear from the District Attorney in Leflore County, Mississippi.

The relatives say they’re asking for what any grieving family would want.

“We’re not asking for anything that’s any different from what anyone would want for a 14-year-old child, my cousin, Emmett Till, who was lynched in 1955,” Watts said.

They say their fight for justice isn’t over, and activists say they’re backing the family as much as they can.

“As far as activism, it’s only going to gain more momentum,” Barnett said.

The family says if the District Attorney also declines to press charges, they will keep pressing on for justice. She says they’ve been fighting for Till for decades now, and they won’t give up.