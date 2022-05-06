ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount’s mayor and police department say they will discuss their plans next week to stop the series of deadly shootings in the city.

Over the last week, there have been three deadly shootings, including two over the weekend and one Thursday morning.

Speaking with a “heavy heart,” Mayor Sandy Roberson says city officials will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. on May 10, a day after Police Chief Robert Hassell updates City Council on those plans.

“While it may appear that city leadership is not in control, it is in fact quite the opposite,” Roberson said in a statement. “Both Chief Hassell and interim City Manager Varney are actively investigating each incident, arresting the perpetrators, and ensuring the public is not in danger.”

Roberson says the shootings were either related to drugs or gangs, or that the parties knew each other.

“These are not random shootings and detectives are following up on all leads,” Roberson said.

Just this past week, a woman was killed when someone fired gunshots into her home late Saturday night.

Also, in the last week, a 20-year-old man was found shot to death in the passenger seat of a car, and one person was killed and another injured in a shooting in a park in broad daylight.