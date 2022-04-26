RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man faces charges after deputies say they caught him with more than a pound of marijuana and $6,000 in cash.

The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that Elijah Kesan Campbell, 24, was charged following the Sunday incident. The office’s announcement of the arrest did not specify what those charges are.

Deputies say Campbell led the office’s criminal interdiction team on a short car chase in the Rockfish community of Raeford, and the team seized the cash and 492 grams of marijuana.

Deputies also said they recovered firearms from a vehicle after the driver fled during a traffic stop Friday but was stopped after driving off the road and striking a pile of debris. No injuries were suffered but investigators are looking into the incident with deputies saying charges are expected.