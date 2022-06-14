ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have arrested a Rocky Mount man wanted for days on drug and gun charges after an earlier search for him turned up more than 700 packets of heroin.

The Rocky Mount Police Department said Tuesday that Jarroy Dickerson was arrested Monday during a traffic stop in the 1600 block of Lynne Court. He faces charges of trafficking heroin and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He was being held at the Nash County Detention Center on a secured bond of $250,000 for the drug trafficking charges, $10,000 on the gun charge and a $5,000 cash bond for a probation violation.

His arrest came days after a previous search came up empty, when officers responded to a domestic disturbance the 700 block of South Pine Street.

A witness told officers Dickerson — who at the time had an active felony warrant out on the gun charge — entered the home just before they got there.

Police used a mini drone and a K-9 unit to clear the building and unsuccessfully attempted to call Dickerson outside.

While there, though, officers found the heroin and an apparent packaging operation — seizing 745 individual bindles and 8.1 grams of heroin and other related paraphernalia.

That led to the two drug trafficking warrants.