NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Nash County has released a statement after North Carolina Health and Human Services sent a letter on Friday notifying the county of concerns and violations after an 8-year-old girl was murdered in February.

Nash County said its “Governing Boards have reviewed the report and have instructed staff to take steps to begin correcting the issues listed.”

The letter sent Friday said the NCDHHS reviewed case No. 94959 — the death of 8-year-old Christal Lane — and found “concerns with Nash’s child welfare practice, which included violations of policy.”

The letter specifically listed the following six violations:

Collateral contacts were not contacted according to policy;

Supervision was not conducted according to policy;

Prior CPS History from South Carolina was not obtained;

While interviews with children and adults are well documented, there is insufficient follow up to verify the information;

Child Medical Exams were completed, however, there is insufficient follow-up with the concerns expressed by the examiner;

Additional information regarding the actions of the grandmother and additional injuries found on the child were not taken as new reports.

Patricia Ricks, 72, the grandmother of 8-year-old Christal, has been charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse with serious injury.

Christal was found suffering from severe, life-threatening injuries. Detectives said the grandmother brought the 8-year-old to the hospital. They also said, “the child had severe injuries throughout her entire body and head.”

North Carolina ordered the county “to develop a Corrective Action Plan (CAP) to address these violations within 30 days.”

Nash County said it “is already developing a Corrective Action Plan as prescribed in the letter and working closely with NCDHHS to ensure we are meeting all the requirements issued by the State.”

A CAP plan can be produced in a 7-step manner, laid out in a template in the state’s letter.

The county also said in its statement, “We appreciate their partnership as we move our Department of Social Services forward and continue to improve in the areas noted in the letter.”

The statement came from a chairman of the Nash County Board of Commissioners and Nash County Human Services Board.

Christal’s case was not the only one that sparked violations within Nash County, a review revealed. To view more details of flaws within the county, click here.