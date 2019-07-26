After his remains were found, Franklin County mom wants justice for son, to honor his memory

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) – Off of Covered Bridge Road in Zebulon is a place where Laura Hurley comes to visit her son Brendan.

“If I’m feeling really low, or I’m missing him so much, I know that I can come over and say he was here. This was his last place,” Hurley said.

She and others set up a memorial in honor of her son, whose remains were found there on Tuesday. He and Anthony McCall had vanished on July 16.

“I went and picked a brown bear because he was beautiful and brown,” Hurley said. “His beautiful picture is posted with him so I can always see him smile.”

The memorial also includes a hat from his work and flowers with a special meaning.

“They’re orange for his favorite color, and the rose is for his daughter because that’s her name.”

It’s bittersweet.

“I couldn’t even hug him and kiss him goodbye,” she said. “I need this.”

She recalls finding out when her son’s remains were found.

“I cried a lot,” Laura said. “For several hours, just cried.”

She still has questions. James Robinson and Ryan Veach are charged with murdering Brendan and Anthony McCall after the two went missing July 16.

“I need to know why my son was treated like a piece of garbage, why Anthony was treated like some trash,” Laura said.

But, for now, she’s grateful to have her son back and to lay him to rest.

“He didn’t deserve this, but he definitely deserves to have his loved ones surround him and be able to rest in peace.”

CBS 17 reached out to Raleigh police to confirm the exact location of where the remains were found but has yet to hear back.

