After major flooding, waters begin to recede in Wilson County town

STANTONSBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — After heavy rains and floods impacted much of North Carolina this week the water is starting to recede.

However the impact from the flooding in Stantonsburg was still visible Saturday. Several roads in the town were still closed because of deep standing water that remained in some areas.

People living in the town said they received a lot of rain earlier in the week and say the flooding got so bad they weren’t able to leave their homes at some times.

They said this area floods frequently during bad storms and hurricanes, but say they haven’t seen it get this severe in a long time.

“It was kind of hard to get out of town I had to go around the long way through Wilson just to get to Goldsboro because of the water. With the water standing in the road the best thing I’d say is just not go through it and if you don’t have to go anywhere just stay home,” said Jonathan Ayres, who lives in Stantonsburg.

No one was injured during the flooding and no homes were damaged.