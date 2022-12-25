ROBBINS, N.C. (WNCN) — A home builder in Moore County said they plan to get back in business soon after a major fire Christmas Eve destroyed most of the company’s main building.

The fire was reported just after 11:35 a.m. Saturday at Holmes Buildings Systems at 2863 Plank Road in Robbins, according to Bryan Phillips, the Moore County fire marshal.

Heavy smoke and flames were showing when crews arrived, Phillips said.

Photos showed heavy smoke came from the main building on Saturday and aerial video showed significant damage to the company’s warehouse.

The company makes modular homes in the warehouse.

Phillips said there were no injuries. The business was closed at the time the fire broke out, he said.

The owner of the business Sunday thanked firefighters who helped battle the blaze.

“So proud and thankful for the many firefighters that have worked so hard to contain the fire. So sorry that this has taken them away from their families during Christmas,” Jimmy Holmes told CBS 17 sister station WGHP in a statement.

Fire crews from Moore County were assisted by those from Chatham, Montgomery, Lee and Randolph counties.

Photo courtesy: Sandhills Sentinel

Holmes said he hoped to develop a plan to resume homebuilding soon.

“My major concern at this time is for our associates and getting them back to work as soon as possible,” Holmes said. “In the coming days, we hope to have a plan to get back into operation.”