WASHINGTON (WNCN) – A member of the U.S. Air Force from Raeford dies Wednesday in Kuwait, the Department of Defense announced.

Chief Master Sergeant Tresse Z. King, 54, died in what the DoD said was a non-combat-related incident at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait.

She was assigned as squadron superintendent of the 96th Force Support Squadron from Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.

Her death is under investigation.