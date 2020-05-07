Air National Guard C-17 flyover salutes Triangle, NC frontline workers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – The North Carolina Air National Guard conducted a flyover salute to food bank workers, medical staff, and other frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19.

The flyover Thursday was performed by a C-17 plane, according to a release by the Guard. The planned route started over Asheville in the western part of the state before heading to Wilmington and circling back to Charlotte.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in NC

Along the way, the route included medical facilities in Morganton, Winston-Salem, Chapel Hill, Durham, Raleigh, and Greenville. It flew over food banks in Asheville, Raleigh, and Charlotte, among other cities and facilities.

The North Carolina flyover is part of a project called Operation: American Resolve and the Guard said it cost no additional taxpayer money.

“The flyover is to demonstrate the Department of the Air Force’s continued readiness during the national COVID-19 response, while saluting the American heroes at the forefront in our fight against COVID-19,” the news release said.

Looking forward to tomorrow!!! pic.twitter.com/FKYL982qnv — 𝗕𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗲𝗻 (@BrianFox46) May 6, 2020

Here was the complete schedule for Thursday’s mission:

Asheville 10:50 a.m.

Mission Hospital

Manna Food Bank

Black Mountain Neuro-Medical Treatment Center

J.F.K. Drug and Alcohol Treatment Center

Morganton 11:02 a.m.

Broughton Hospital

J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center

Hickory 11:07 a.m.

Frye Regional Medical Hospital

Statesville 11:12 a.m.

Iredell Memorial Hospital

Winston-Salem 11:21 a.m.

Wake Forest Baptist Hospital

Bowman Gray Campus

Second Harvest Food Bank of NW NC

Greensboro/Burlington 11:25 a.m.

High Point Regional

Moses Cone Memorial Hospital

Lab Corp Burlington Corporate Headquarters

Chapel Hill 11:39 a.m.

UNC-Chapel Hill Hospital

Durham 11:46 a.m.

Durham VA Medical Center

Duke University Hospital

Butner 11:46 a.m.

Central Regional Hospital Murdoch Development Center

R.J Blackley Drug and Alcohol Treatment Center

Raleigh 11:50 a.m.

UNC REX Hospital

NC National Guard JFHQ

Wake Med Hospital

Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC

Duke-Raleigh Hospital

Downtown Raleigh 12 p.m.

Goldsboro – 12:09 p.m.

Cherry Hospital

O’Berry Neuro-Medical Treatment Center

Wilson 12:21 p.m.

Longleaf Neuro-Medical Treatment

Greenville 12:21 p.m.

Vidant Medical Center

Walter B. Jones Alcohol & Drug Abuse Treatment Center

Greenville Veteran’s Health Care Center

Kinston 12:28 p.m.

Caswell Development Center

Jacksonville 12:35 p.m.

Onslow Memorial Hospital

Wilmington 12:48 p.m.

New Hanover Regional Medical Center

Charlotte 1:25 p.m.

Harris Teeter Distribution Center

Novant Health Presbyterian Med Center

Atrium Health Charlotte

Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina

MORE VIDEO ON THE NC AIR NATIONAL GUARD:

More headlines from CBS17.com: